Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back With Tax Return Jibe After Donald Trump Claims He Died

There has been a running feud between actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and US President Donald Trump over the NBC reality series Celebrity Apprentice, with the former governor of California saying in 2017 he would step down as host because of the “baggage” brought with Trump’s association.

US President Donald Trump put in an appearance at a social media summit at the White House on 11 July, on the heels of which a White House reporter quoted Trump as saying: “Arnold Schwarzenegger... You know what? He died... I was there,” reported the Independent.

​White House correspondent Hunter Walker clarified in another tweet: “The president was talking about Apprentice ratings when he quipped that Schwarzenegger ‘died.’ Real life and death stuff.”

​Actor-turned politician Schwarzenegger, 71, was swift to respond to the tweets and came out with his own jab, tweeting, “I’m still here. Want to compare tax returns, @realDonaldTrump ?”

​Social media users also chimed in on the issue. One tweeted: “Didn’t Arnold take over a show that already had one foot in a grave and another on a banana peel? So, it was a mercy killing.”

​Others argued the remark was implied “in a theatrical sense”.

In 2015 NBC cancelled The Apprentice after Donald Trump had reportedly disparaged immigrants at the start of his presidential campaign.

In 2017 the former governor of California took over the reality show franchise in an attempt to relaunch it.

After filming just one season of the Apprentice, with ratings plummeting drastically, Schwarzenegger claimed the reboot failed due to continued association with Donald Trump.

Trump, however, lashed back claiming Schwarzenegger was simply bad at the job.

“Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard!” he tweeted in 2017.

On both occasions Schwarzenegger returned fire by bringing up the issue of the president’s undisclosed tax returns.

Trump’s tax returns continue to be a hot topic of conversation since he failed to release them during the 2016 campaign trail.