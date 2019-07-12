Register
11:01 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2015, file photo, China's Han Peng (18) slides in to knock the ball away from United States' Jaelene Hinkle during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, in Glendale, Ariz

    Openly Christian: Soccer Star Snubbed by US National Women’s Team - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ralph Freso
    US
    Get short URL
    320

    Soccer player Jaelene Hinkle has been dubbed the top left defender in the US women’s team, with media claiming she “helped her team win the NWSL championship”.

    Jaelene Hinkle, a star for the North Carolina Courage professional  women's soccer team, and one of the best players in the US, was not selected for the national team, which celebrated a historic win on 7 July in the Women’s World Cup, prompting questions, writes The Washington Times.
    Many have wondered if the snub had anything to do with the player’s refusal to promote the LGBT lifestyle, reportedly on Christian moral grounds.

    ​The Washington Times points out that after Hinkle wasn’t called up, “coach Jill Ellis told reporters that the decision was 'solely based on soccer', an explanation greeted with widespread scepticism.”

    In June The Irish Times had written that Hinkle was “the finest left-back in the NWSL” and would likely have felt like “a fish out of water” on the women’s national team, some of whose biggest stars are openly lesbian.

    The soccer player has never shunned questions regarding her conservative religious convictions. Back in 2015, Hinkle openly spoke out against a US Supreme Court’s ruling that legalised same-sex marriage, posting her stance on Instagram.

    In 2017 Hinkle declined to play when the women’s team wore special rainbow-themed team jerseys for two international friendlies celebrating Gay Pride Month.

    Hinkle spoke on the “700 Club,” the flagship television programme of the Christian Broadcasting Network, opening up on the issue, adding she had felt it wasn’t her job to wear that jersey.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Final preseason game of the year, holla! 💁🏽‍♀️ #lastonebestone #GTGT

    Публикация от Jaelene Hinkle (@jaelenehinkle)

    Shortly after, Hinkle was booed at by some fans waving rainbow flags when her team played against the Portland Thorns in Portland, Oregon.

    Twitter users reactions were split, with some openly supporting the player and her staunch Christian beliefs:

    ​Other users deplored Hinkle’s judgement and believed the US team was better off without her:

    ​In the interview with the “The 700 Club,” Hinkle stated:

    ““I’m essentially giving up the one dream little girls dream about their entire life. It was very disappointing. If I never get another national team call-up again then that’s just a part of [God’s] plan, and that’s OK."

    Related:

    Vice President-Elect’s New DC Neighbors Fly Rainbow Flags in Protest
    ‘Depraved Art’: Seven Arrested in Egypt After Raising Rainbow Flag at Concert
    Same-Sex Marriage Approved by Taiwan's Legislature
    Australia Lawmakers Allow Same-Sex Marriage Bill
    US Lawmaker Calls for Olympic Gay Rainbow Flag Parade to ‘Embarrass’ Putin
    Tags:
    Christians, Christianity, lesbian, lesbian, US, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse