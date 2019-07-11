Twitter ROFLs as Trump Jokes About Two More Presidential Terms

Hardly had the POTUS’ subscribers lived through the double-posted meme of him eternally campaigning for the presidency when Mr Trump got back to the topic by mentioning in passing that the “fake news media” would be crushed by the time he resigns – in about a decade.

Donald Trump has gone on a wordy rant against his Democratic presidential rivals in a whole bunch of tweets, which arguably culminated in the POTUS verbalising the prospect of a second…and third, and even fourth term for the “great looking and smart” him.

First there was an attack on the Democrats, though.

“Could you imagine having Sleepy Joe Biden, or @AlfredENeuman99 or a very nervous and skinny version of Pocahontas (1000/24th), as your President, rather than what you have now, so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!" Trump wrote, also including (a typo perhaps?) the Twitter handle @AlfredENeuman99 in reference to South Bend’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whom the president claimed looks like Alfred E. Neumen, a caricature from the US humour magazine Mad.

However, the unfortunate truth is that the handle leads to a different Alfred E. Neuman - a now retired Illinois teacher.

By “Pocahontas” the sharp-tongued head of state typically means Elizabeth Warren, who earlier claimed to have Cherokee ancestry.

The much covered "1000/24th" reference also came along, alluding to DNA test results that indicated Warren was at best 1/64th Native American.

Mr Trump also spared room for some traditional remarks on Fake News media, lauding the approaching “social media summit”, where the president expects to look into which social media companies are suppressing right-leaning voices – a fact that he has complained about for quite some time.

The president argued that "the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies" will make “a big subject” for discussion.

"We will not let them get away with it much longer. The Fake News Media will also be there, but for a limited period the Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media”, Trump thundered, adding that they had lost credibility since the day in November 2016 when he “came down the escalator with the person who was to become your future First Lady”.

The president is certain that the future doesn’t look particularly bright for them, unlike for him:

"When I ultimately leave office in six years, or maybe 10 or 14 (just kidding), they will quickly go out of business for lack of credibility, or approval, from the public”, the president concluded.

Trump has on more than one occasion brought up his potentially continued tenure, most recently without specifying its length. Twice in June he caused his fans to giggle (nervously or not?) as he tweeted a video meme showing him battling for the Oval Office throughout the rest of the 21st century and beyond.

Trolls flooded the comments at once, weighing in that Trump “has no charisma” and referring to him as a laughing stock. Many certainly picked up on his calling himself a “stable genius”:

Is this the nervous break down we knew was coming? — Lyn_Strohs (@LynStrohs) 11 июля 2019 г.

A "stable genius" who is laughed at by every world leader. Even Boris Johnson thinks you are an embarrassment. Putin pulls your puppet strings and Chairman Kim plays you like a fiddle. They all know Tough Tweeting Trump is all bark and no bite. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) 11 июля 2019 г.

You won't win. You have no charisma. All you got to offer is racism and anger. I hope most people are sick of it. — Dana Hudson (@petesfeet1968) 11 июля 2019 г.

The “good-looking” part of his self-description was also surely chewed over, with users coming up with hilarious collages and archived pictures of Trump’s most awkward moments.

Such a good looking stable genius. pic.twitter.com/ZDfppjZpGL — cigars and scotch (@choochmcgoogle) 11 июля 2019 г.

The “dictatorship” rhetoric was also recurrent, and some appear to have taken the joke very seriously:

Ha...Ha.. joking about extending the Presidential term limit and possibly turning us into a dictatorship. Classic. — Kenny White (@kewhi_83) 11 июля 2019 г.

Stop joking about staying in office longer than two terms. It's not funny and we will revolt. #notfunnydonny — passiflora (@lizcrimson) 11 июля 2019 г.

One even proposed Ivanka as a presidential candidate…

…while many more posted visual illustrations of how Trump’s jokes (or rather sarcasm?) should be perceived: