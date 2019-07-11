Register
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speeks at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant

    Biden Says if Elected President US to Pursue Extension of New START Treaty With Russia

    © REUTERS / Jordan Gale
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said on Thursday that if elected in 2020 he will pursue an extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia.

    "I'll pursue an extension of New START Treaty - an anchor of strategic stability between the United States and Russia, and use that as a foundation for new arms control agreements", Biden said during a foreign policy speech at the City University of New York.

    Back in April, Former US Vice President Joe Biden said he would enter the US 2020 presidential race. Biden is leading a field that includes at least 20 other candidates vying to become the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

    New START Treaty that went into force in 2011 limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers and nuclear warheads. The treaty covers a ten-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. 

    Earlier this year, following the US's withdrawal from the INF treaty, a landmark 1987 accord aimed primarily at reducing the risk of nuclear war in Europe, Moscow voiced concerns that Washington could allow New START to expire in 2021 without renewal, as well.

