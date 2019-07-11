At least eight people sustained injuries after a cab crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan.
Firefighters and emergency services have rushed to the scene of the incident. An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.
According to the New York City Fire Department, the eight injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while five have been transported to local hospitals.
