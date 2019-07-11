The incident occurred on Ninth Avenue, between West 53rd and 54th Streets after 12:30 pm, according to fire officials.

At least eight people sustained injuries after a cab crashed into a restaurant in Manhattan.

— Ally Hord (@hordie) 11 июля 2019 г.

​Firefighters and emergency services have rushed to the scene of the incident. An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

According to the New York City Fire Department, the eight injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while five have been transported to local hospitals.