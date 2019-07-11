Jeffrey Epstein Claims He Introduced Donald Trump to Melania - Reports

The billionaire financier faces up to 45 years in prison for running a sex trafficking ring that exploited dozens of underage girls. Epstein, however, has denied the accusations, pleading not guilty to all the charges.

According to The New York Times, Jeffrey Epstein, arrested on paedophilia charges, has been bragging he introduced Donald Trump to his wife Melania since the US president was elected in 2016.

The first lady has only ever said she met her future husband at a party at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan in 1998, when Trump, who was separated from his second wife, asked Melania for her phone number.

The US president previously commented on the Epstein case, stating they hadn't talked for over a decade due to some disputes.

US Labor @SecretaryAcosta defends handling of Epstein case, rejects calls for resignation https://t.co/60iY6y9m8K pic.twitter.com/DFJqI3A9MH — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 11, 2019

In an old interview with New York Magazine, published back in 2002, Trump noted that Epstein liked beautiful women, adding, however, that "many of them are on the younger side".

At the same time, ex-President Bill Clinton, who was a long-time friend of the accused businessman, claimed he knew nothing about the "terrible crimes" linked to Epstein.

The news comes after prosecutors stated that hundreds of "sexually suggestive" photos of nude minor girls had been discovered in Epstein's New York City mansion as part of an ongoing investigation.