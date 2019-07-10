Trump: Anti-Iran Sanctions ‘Will Soon Be Increased, Substantially’

Washington previously increased sanctions due to the downing of one of its drones over the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian air defences after the UAV reportedly violated Iran's border. The US then slapped sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and those closest to him in order to cut their access to "key financial resources and support".

US President Donald Trump announced on his Twitter that the sanctions against Iran would soon be strengthened, accusing the country of violating the nuclear deal’s provisions long before it announced a gradual backtracking on its commitments under the international accord.

Iran has long been secretly “enriching,” in total violation of the terrible 150 Billion Dollar deal made by John Kerry and the Obama Administration. Remember, that deal was to expire in a short number of years. Sanctions will soon be increased, substantially! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

The threat of a new package of economic measures comes in the wake of Tehran's announcements that the country has exceeded the limits on the volume of low-enriched uranium and on the enrichment grade that were previously set by the nuclear deal. Iran announced the step on the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal, a move by Washington that led to the imposition of major sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW