US Billionaire, ex-Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dies at 89

Representative of the Perot family James Fuller said Tuesday that billionaire philanthropist and Independent presidential candidate Ross Perot has died at the age of 89.

“In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action. A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavours,” Fuller said in a statement.

Perot, who ran for president in 1992 and 1996, had been battling with leukaemia for five months, Fuller added.

Ross Perot founded his first company, Electronic Data Systems, in 1962. Two decades later he founded information technology services provider Perot Systems, acquired in 2009 by Dell for $3.9 billion.

Perot's fortune was estimated at $4.1 billion by Forbes magazine in April 2019.