US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Sex Trafficking

Epstein was arrested in New York and appeared in court on Monday, law enforcement officials told US media.

66-year-old hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, who was previously investigated on more than one sexual exploitation charges, has been indicted Monday following his arrest on Saturday on a number of counts of alleged sex trafficking and abuse of minors - more specifically, one count of sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors ruled Epstein had sexually exploited dozens of girls and paid victims to recruit others. One os the accusers told the Associated Press the latest charges stemmed from allegations that Epstein paid underage girls for massages and molested them at his New York and Florida homes.

Epstein was detained in New York and accused of the trafficking and abuse of dozens of girls he knew were underage at his homes in New York State and Florida between 2002 and 2005, prompting Attorney David Boies, who represents several of Epstein's accusers, to refer to Saturday's arrest as "an important step toward getting justice for the many victims of Mr. Epstein's sex trafficking enterprise."

He earlier reached a controversial plea deal in Florida over the case, thereby avoiding federal prosecution on the said charges. The deal has been since challenged in court by a number of Epstein's accusers, who argued they had been denied a chance to voice their testimony, in violation of the federal Crime Victims' Rights Act - the fact later confirmed by a Florida judge.

Nevertheless, US Department of Justice said in a court filing last month there were no sufficient grounds to cancel the agreement.

