The US president's comment comes several hours after he had bashed the NYT for the "phony and exaggerated accounts of the Border Detention Centers” in Clint, Texas.

US President Donald Trump has unexpectedly criticised his favourite cable news network, Fox News, accusing the channel of siding with the Democrats and citing "Fake unsourced New York Times" in their reports.

He also wrote on his Twitter that watching news on the network was "worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN". It is not clear, however, which report exactly caused his discontent.

.....Comcast (NBC/MSNBC) Trump haters, who do whatever Brian & Steve tell them to do. Like CNN, NBC is also way down in the ratings. But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

The US president added that Fox News made a mistake by hiring Donna Brazile, who was the chair of the Democratic National Committee from July 2016 to February 2017.

....their lowest rated show. Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want - but it sure is not what the audience wants! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

The New York Times previously claimed in a report that a detention facility in Clint, Texas, is allegedly "filled with hundreds of children wearing filthy clothes and packed into disease-ridden cells", describing it as a "the stuff of nightmares".

In response, Trump's administration stated that the detention facilities were operated safely, but remained overcrowded due to the latest migrant influx at the US border.

CBP agents reportedly encountered more than 144,000 illegal immigrants on the United States' border with Mexico in May - the highest monthly total in 13 years.