Trump Says British Ambassador to the US 'Has Not Served the UK Well' - Report

On Saturday, cables sent by the UK Ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch to the Foreign Office containing the British diplomat's remarks on the US president were leaked to the media, provoking a hot debate regarding the status of the envoy’s career after his bosses ordered an inquiry into the incident.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the UK ambassador to Washington "has not served the UK well," according to Reuters.

In the leaked cables, the British diplomat reportedly acknowledged that US President Donald Trump is “inept,” “insecure” and “incompetent.”

According to CNN, in the cables dating from 2017 to today, Darroch warned his bosses that Trump’s “career could end in disgrace” and described conflicts within the administration as “knife fights,” the report says.

Iran

Switching to the topic of Iran, the US president again insisted that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, while urging the Middle Eastern country to be careful in advancing its nuclear program.

Moreover, Trump claimed that Tehran was doing "a lot of bad things," without giving any further explanation.

"Iran’s doing a lot of bad things. The Obama agreement was the most foolish agreement that you’ll ever find. It expired in a very short period of time… Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he told reporters before leaving New Jersey.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Tehran would face more sanctions and isolation if it continued ramping up uranium enrichment above the agreed limits.

On 7 July Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran was ready to begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level set out in the JCPOA. He also stressed that Tehran would go on abandoning its JCPOA commitments step by step every 60 days.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW