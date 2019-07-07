Landspout Tornado Spotted in Southern New Jersey (Videos)

According to media reports, some damage was caused as a result of a natural phenomenon known as “landspout tornado,” which, unlike a usual windstorm, does not connect with a mesocyclone, and reportedly lasts for about 15 minutes.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a weak tornado resulted in minor damage to the roof of a commercial building in New Jersey. There were no reported injuries. A Mount Laurel Industrial Plaza construction site was struck by tornado winds shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"It touched down in the parking lot of the building, flipped the car and moved over the building, then dissipated when it was over the building. It was very brief," meteorologist Alex Staarmann, of the Mount Holly weather service office, was quoted by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 6, 2019

The Mount Laurel fire department uploaded footage showing the meteorological event in action.