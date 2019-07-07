Wife of Legendary Actor of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' Dies From Cancer at 53 - Report

The wife of film celebrity Vinnie Jones, Tanya Jones, has died in Los Angeles from aggressive skin cancer at the age of 53, media reported, citing a spokesperson for the actor.

In a statement, cited by UK-based The Daily Star, the actor's spokesperson said that "at 8.46 a.m. local time in Los Angeles on Saturday, 6 July, Vinnie Jones' wife, Tanya Jones, passed away after a long illness [...] Vinnie and the family ask for privacy while they go through an understandable period of mourning during this devastating time".

Back in 2013, Vinnie Jones reportedly revealed that he and Tanya were both suffering from melanoma.

According to the media report, Tanya Jones had already been treated twice for cervical cancer.

The pair reportedly got married in 1994 in the actor's hometown of Watford, Herts, in the UK. They later moved to the United States after Vinnie Jones retired from professional football, where he has since become a popular actor.

Vinnie Jones made his cinema debut in Guy Ritchie's "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" as a mob enforcer. Later he played in "Eurotrip", "Mean Machine", "X-Men: The Last Stand", "Snatch" and other popular movies.

According to media reports, Vinni Jones' wife is survived by her daughter from a previous marriage. "Vinnie has been by her bedside. It's heartbreaking news", the spokesperson said, cited by The Daily Star.