The 66-уear-old financier served prison time for child molestation over a decade ago. In the following years, he evaded numerous lawsuits and investigations but on Saturday police took him into custody pending a court hearing.

US billionaire financier, owner and founder of J. Epstein & Co. - later named the Financial Trust Company - and philanthropist Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday night over numerous allegations of child sex trafficking, The Daily Best reported, citing law enforcement agencies.

According to the report, Epstein allegedly trafficked dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002-2005. The arrest comes 12 years after Epstein served a 13-month prison term in Florida for child molestation.

During his imprisonment, he was allowed to spend 16 hours a day outside of the detention facility, according to The Daily Beast.

Despite a subsequent decade of continuous investigations and lawsuits on behalf of his many victims, Epstein managed to avoid prison or federal charges, the report says.

The financier is expected to face court Monday. His attorney declined to comment on the issue, The Daily Beast reported.