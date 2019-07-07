Footage Shows Florida Mall Explosion Aftermath, Debris

On Saturday, a major explosion rattled a shopping mall in South Florida’s city of Plantation, north of Miami. Believed to be a gas explosion, the incident left 23 injured.

The explosion is believed to have happened in a vacant pizza restaurant located in the corner of the mall complex where two buildings intersect, a CNN report says. While firefighters found ruptured gas lines at the scene, authorities say it’s still too early to unambiguously identify the cause. According to a 6ABC report, the injured toll is now 23.

The building sustained significant damage, with part of its roof blown off, leaving steel support beams exposed. Footage from the scene shows debris scattered around the mall, including on an adjacent road. The business center owner said the complex was “completely destroyed” and will be closed until further notice.

An adjacent building, which houses an LA Fitness franchise, was also damaged by the blast wave, with its windows shattered. The investigation continues, and Plantation Police urge residents not to come to the area.