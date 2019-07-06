Multiple Injuries Reported in Florida Shopping Mall Gas Explosion (Photo, Video)

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.
Multiple injuries are reported in a gas explosion that destroyed part of a shopping center and significantly damaged a neighboring gym in #Plantation,#Florida pic.twitter.com/H95w5YHUS4— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) July 6, 2019
Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon was cited as saying by the WPLG news channel that at least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.
Crazy explosion at LA Fitness in Plantation, hope everybody is ok🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DhoZKOw1Tz— Bash (@sebastianredick) July 6, 2019
The explosion reportedly happened inside a fitness centre.
Video from inside the LA Fitness after explosion.. University and Peters Road.. Avoid area.. Multiple injuries #plantationfl pic.twitter.com/RSJX8CA6SO— Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019
Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris lying around in a wide radius.
#BREAKINGNEWS in Plantation. Not many details at the moment. @PlantationFire confirms multiple patients.— liz roldan (@lizroldancbs4) July 6, 2019
This is the view from #chopper4@CBSMiami @CBS4NEWSDESK pic.twitter.com/kJ7I23IqDb
The explosion shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris scattered around in a wide radius.
Live @wsvn aerial video of the gas explosion that destroyed The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, Florida: 7Skyforce over gas explosion in Plantation that has injured multiple people. https://t.co/n4hV5QnZcx— Nina L. Diamond (@ninatypewriter) July 6, 2019
Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)