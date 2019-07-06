Multiple Injuries Reported in Florida Shopping Mall Gas Explosion (Photo, Video)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Multiple people were hurt Saturday when a massive blast ripped through a shopping plaza in Plantation in the US state of Florida, a local fire department said.

"Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients," the Plantation Fire volunteer group said on Twitter.

Multiple injuries are reported in a gas explosion that destroyed part of a shopping center and significantly damaged a neighboring gym in #Plantation,#Florida pic.twitter.com/H95w5YHUS4 — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) July 6, 2019

​Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon was cited as saying by the WPLG news channel that at least 20 people were injured, two of them seriously.

Crazy explosion at LA Fitness in Plantation, hope everybody is ok🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DhoZKOw1Tz — Bash (@sebastianredick) July 6, 2019

​​The explosion reportedly happened inside a fitness centre.

Video from inside the LA Fitness after explosion.. University and Peters Road.. Avoid area.. Multiple injuries #plantationfl pic.twitter.com/RSJX8CA6SO — Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019

​Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris lying around in a wide radius.

The explosion shattered windows and damaged nearby buildings. Photos of the site showed a huge chunk of the shopping mall destroyed, with debris scattered around in a wide radius.

Live @wsvn aerial video of the gas explosion that destroyed The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, Florida: 7Skyforce over gas explosion in Plantation that has injured multiple people. https://t.co/n4hV5QnZcx — Nina L. Diamond (@ninatypewriter) July 6, 2019

Police said they were working on what is believed to be a gas explosion. All stores and businesses in the area around the blast-ravaged Fountains Plaza were closed.