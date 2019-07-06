News Presenter Hides Under Desk as Earthquake Shakes Southern California (Video)

California experienced several earthquakes earlier this week, with the largest of magnitude 7.1 to hit the area on Saturday. So far, authorities had not received reports of any serious injuries due to the quake.

A CBS Los Angeles newscaster Sara Donchey, while being on air, felt the earthquake that has rocked California and without waiting for the “on air” light to go off, hid under her desk.

“We’re experiencing very strong shaking… I think we need to get under the desk,” she said.

Southern areas of the US state of California were struck by a powerful earthquake for the second time this week.

According to Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, only minor injuries were reported on Friday near the epicentre of the earthquake.