California Earthquake Halts NBA Summer League Game in Las Vegas Amid Reports of Damage (Videos)

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 was recorded in Southern California, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) and a European quake monitor. According to USGS the epicenter was located 202 km north of Los Angeles.

San Bernardino county fire department reported building damage triggered by the earthquake that struck southern areas of the US state of California for the second time this week.

​On Friday night, the NBA Summer League game between New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans was suspended due to the earthquake.

RT SportsCenter Knicks and Pelicans players are headed back to the locker rooms.



The #NBASummer League game was suspended after an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/BYx52PcwRW — Ana Dolera (@AnaDolera1) July 6, 2019

#Breaking: Summer League Game between Pelicans & Knicks has been postponed after #earthquake pic.twitter.com/DuGwUUWoJ0 — Benjamin Cure (@bennycurestud) July 6, 2019

​"The building shook side to side, it was crazy," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said as quoted by the Forbes.

Aftershock from a “7.1” earthquake outside of LA hits during Summer League game in Vegas... whoa.pic.twitter.com/Mjr8py7S2H — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 6, 2019

​Other games played at the Cox Pavilion will go on as scheduled, but the league now has to determine how to finish that game.

According to reports, the broadcast staff felt the earthquake, with the crowd immediately starting evacuation.

July 4, 195 km north of Los Angeles, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred near the town of Ridzhkrest. At least 159 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or greater were recorded after the first earthquake, according to USGS.