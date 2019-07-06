'Food Tampering Is Not a Joke': Texas Police Bust Viral Video Ice-Cream Licker - Report

Police officers from the city of Lufkin have identified a teenage girl who recorded herself licking a tub of ice-cream at a local WalMart prior to returning the container to its display case, the CBS News broadcaster reported Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the Lufkin Police Department, cited by CBS News, the case will be handed over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department because the suspect is a minor.

Lufkin police reportedly said that they had found and contacted the suspect, adding that they would not make her ID public because she is underaged.

The suspect juvenile could be seen licking an ice-cream in the store before putting the tub back into the store's refrigerator display case.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) 29 June 2019

The ice-cream producer issued a statement after the clip with the online attention-seeker went viral on social media that "staff recognized the location in the video" and they had "inspected the freezer case".

"Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location [...] Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products", the statement said.

The company that manufactured the product notified police as soon as the staffer had identified the store where the incident occurred.

According to local media reports, prior to the suspect being identified as a minor, she could have faced up to 20 years in prison. Police reportedly mulled arresting her on charges of second-degree felony tampering.