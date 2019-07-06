Register
02:48 GMT +306 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 6, 2018 photo, employees of a government-supported cultural center collect their boxes with subsided food distributed under government program named CLAP in downtown Caracas, Venezuela. Everyone from museum curators to janitors waited in line to sign a clipboard before government loyalists hand over the box of food.

    Venezuelans Blame Trump, US for The Nation's Poor Economic Situation - Activist

    © AP Photo/ Fernando Llano
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (547)
    0 90

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The economic situation in Venezuela is dire, but most Venezuelans agree that US-imposed sanctions are affecting the country’s economy and blame the United States for the outcome, Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle of New York co-founder and coordinator William Camacaro said.

    "The situation is difficult. The sanctions are tough for the common people," Camacaro said. "In spite of that, you don’t see demonstrations and don’t hear criticism against the government. People are realizing that the sanctions are affecting the economy and most of the people are blaming Donald Trump and the United States administration",

    Camacaro explained that less than a month ago he returned from Venezuela, where he witnessed a determination among Venezuelan people to cope with the bad economic situation and organize exchanges of goods and services without using any currency.

    "They organize exchanges of food and services. I don’t see any big issues arising from the inside [of the country]", Camacaro said.

    The problem Venezuela faces is that the country’s opposition does not have the capacity to do anything and the US government is effectively the opposition, Camaro explained.

    Most people did not know opposition leader Juan Guaido when he proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela in January, Camacaro noted.

    "Despite that, Guaido was in National Assembly. A lot of people didn’t know how to pronounce his name", Camaro said

    Moreover, the public seems to hate Guaido, especially after a scandal emerged regarding the abuse of millions of dollars the opposition received supposedly as an aid for Venezuela.

    "A lot of people are angry, upset about that. That's why you don't see huge demonstrations in support of Guaido", Camacaro said.

    Camacaro claimed that during the May Day celebration, some 150,000 people showed up for the pro-Maduro demonstration, while only 3,000 showed up at the pro-Guaido gathering.

    "I don't think he has any possibility to win any an election in Venezuela, especially after all that's been happening in the last six months. He's just a member of the National Assembly," Camacaro said.

    Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. The United States recognized Guaido and started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and freezing billions of dollars of Venezuela’s assets.

    Russia, which recognizes constitutionally-elected Maduro as the sole president of Venezuela, has said the United States is strangling the country with sanctions in an attempt to drag it into chaos and gain control of the world's largest oil and gas reserves.

    Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country’s vast petrochemical resources.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (547)

    Related:

    Trump Touts Five Alternative Strategies for Venezuela
    Venezuela's Maduro Says Likely to Reach Agreement With Opposition by End of 2019
    US Sanctions Cuban Oil, Metals Company Cubametales for Links to Venezuela - Treasury
    Peru Invites Russia to Attend an August Meeting on Democracy in Venezuela - Lima
    Several Districts in Venezuela's Caracas Facing Blackouts
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, crisis, economy, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Slovakia's national fitness team
    A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse