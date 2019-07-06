Dorm Room Explosion at University of Nevada, Reno Leaves at Least 3 Injured (Photos, Video)

At least three individuals are injured following an explosion at Argenta Hall within the University of Nevada, Reno campus, according to local reports.

Emergency responders reported to North Virginia Street within the university campus Friday afternoon following calls about a dormitory explosion.

@RenoPolice and @RenoFireDept are investigating a campus incident. Please avoid the west side of campus between 9th Street and College Drive. All UNR Med facilities remain open. If you have an appointment, please enter campus from Evans Avenue. Updates: https://t.co/3vo1JAkMDg. https://t.co/cmIJKuU1oo — UNR Med (@unrmed) July 5, 2019

Medical officials told local outlets NBC News 4 and Fox 11 that three people sustained injuries related to the blast and responding units are still searching through the dorm's rubble for others.

Early reports say the incident took place at the university's Argenta Hall

Argenta Hall in the University of Nevada, Reno campus after the gas explosion this afternoon. #UNR pic.twitter.com/4VjgMTa4mg — julian (@aisb23) July 5, 2019

"There has been a utilities accident on the main campus. Police and fire on scene. Please stay away," reads a UNR Police Service email obtained by KTVN.

Update 1 :: Area around Argenta and Nye hall closed. Police and fire working in this area please stay out of this area. — UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) July 5, 2019

Reno Police, Reno Fire and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are on the scene.