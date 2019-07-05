'New Way to Celebrate Faith': Kanye West Reportedly Moves to Establish His Own Church

A source close to the rap star has reportedly explained that faith is very important to Kanye who is now seeking to engage young people via his new project.

Famous American rap star Kanye West has apparently turned his attention to spiritual pursuits as he now moves to establish his own church, the Sun reports citing a source close to the rapper.

According to the newspaper, in order to facilitate this scheme, Kanye has already purchased a plot of land near his home in Los Angeles, where he allegedly intends to build "temporary habitable pods" where his followers would be able to stay "for a few weeks at a time".

"Kanye wants to develop a Church which introduces a new way to celebrate faith, bringing religion into the 21st century. His faith is massively important to him and he thinks this is the way to engage young people", the source said. "He thinks it will surpass Hillsong, which has churches in 21 countries and is hugely popular in Los Angeles with the likes of Justin Bieber".

Commenting on the habitation pods project, the source remarked that these pods are "insanely intricate and expensive", but staying there would afford the church’s adherents easy access to the rapper’s "Sunday Service" – weekly concerts that Kanye started holding since January, which include soul variations of songs composed by him and other performers.

In April, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian described Sunday Service as a "healing experience for her husband" which does not involve a sermon.

"It’s definitely something [Kanye] believes in – Jesus – and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience", she said as quoted by Metro.