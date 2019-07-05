Massive 5.4 Aftershocks Rattle South California Day After Strongest Quake in Twenty Years

On Thursday, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit California some 270 km northwest of Los Angeles. According to a CNN report, this was the strongest earthquake in the area since 1999.

A powerful aftershock has hit Southern California in the early hours of Friday after a massive earthquake hit the region the day before.

According to the USGS, the aftershock shook the same region as yesterday's quake, about eighteen kilometres west of the Searley Valley at 4:07 am local time.​ Seismologists previously stated that there was an 80% chance of an aftershock of that magnitude.

More than eighty smaller aftershocks have already occurred after yesterday's quake, felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, the USGS reported.

