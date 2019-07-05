Massive 5.4 Aftershocks Rattle South California Day After Strongest Quake in Twenty Years

A powerful aftershock has hit Southern California in the early hours of Friday after a massive earthquake hit the region the day before.
According to the USGS, the aftershock shook the same region as yesterday's quake, about eighteen kilometres west of the Searley Valley at 4:07 am local time. Seismologists previously stated that there was an 80% chance of an aftershock of that magnitude.
More than eighty smaller aftershocks have already occurred after yesterday's quake, felt from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, the USGS reported.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert, California, with the epicentre 270 kilometres from Los Angeles. The tremors were felt in the city as well as neighbouring counties. The first tremors were followed by two aftershocks of 4.7 and 3.0 magnitudes in the course of five minutes.
