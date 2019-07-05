Register
16:07 GMT +305 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, from left, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. wait for the second presidential debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis

    Ivana Trump’s Scorned Ex-Hubby Vilifies her Kids: ‘They are Garbage’

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    US
    Get short URL
    0 81

    Earlier, in June, Ivana Trump announced she was breaking up with her Italian ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi, claiming the relationship had “run its course”.

    After splitting from Ivana Trump, her ex-hubby, formerly ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi launched into a tirade about the First Family members Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, calling them “disgusting” and “stupid,” reports Page Six.

    ​When contacted for comment after news of the break-up, Rubicondi spoke of feeling “good respect” for Ivana, but claimed her kids had not impressed him during their romance.

    “In regards for the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it. They have been rude to me.”

    “…again and again, I hear of them speaking in terms [that] I don’t appreciate it. I don’t care who is your father or mother, you do not talk to me like that,” he said, adding in a defensive tone:
    “No one touched a dollar or dime from their family . . . I don’t know [if that’s why they didn’t like me], but these people are all about money. They don’t have a heart. They are garbage.”

    The scorned Italian also said: “Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk.”
    “They are nobody . . . They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka.”

    Rubicondi raged on, “They are a piece of scum. Before they say anything about me, I will wash their mouth out with soap! They are disgrace for human being.”

    Page Six reported in late June that Ivana had dumped ex-husband Rubicondi — whom she divorced in 2009 only to reunite with him shortly after, claiming their relationship had “run its course”.
    “I am once again a single woman,” Trump told Page Six.

    “Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St. Tropez, and he has to work,” she said. “The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

    The couple have reportedly known each other for 15 years. After dating for six years, they tied the knot in a lavish $3 million ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in 2008. They divorced in 2009 and dated other people before again being drawn together.

    Rossano Rubicondi was Ivana’s fourth husband.

    Ivana Marie Trump is a businesswoman and former model who was the first wife of Donald Trump. They married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They have three children together, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

    Related:

    Ivanka Trump Subscribes to EXO Twitter After Meeting With K-Pop Band in Seoul
    Ivana Trump: We Need Immigrants to Clean Up After Us
    Czechoslovak Secret Police Had File on Trump During Marriage to Ivana – Reports
    Pani Trumpova: Will Ivana Become Trump’s Ambassador to Czech Republic?
    Tags:
    Ivana Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Slovakia's national fitness team
    A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse