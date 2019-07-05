London-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston

The plane en route from New York to London of the British airline Virgin Atlantic made an emergency landing at the Boston Logan airport after a fire on board, according to CBS Boston news outlet.

The fire, caused by a suspected faulty battery charger, on board the A330 Airbus plane was extinguished by the crew, according to Massachusetts state police.

“Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger,” a police spokesman said as quoted by The Guardian.

BREAKING NEWS - State Police confirm to @wbz a Virgin Atlantic flight from JFK to London made an emergency landing here in Boston after a fire onboard. Initial clues point to a seat fire. Everyone is safe. Hear from a passenger on @wbz News At 11:00 - Image from Cory Tanner pic.twitter.com/pOAj5MgdBF — Chris (@ChrisNWBZTV) July 5, 2019

​All of the 217 passengers on board were evacuated after plane made an emergency landing in Boston.

No serious injuries were reported.