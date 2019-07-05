Watch Dubai’s Highest Skyscraper Light Up in Stars and Stripes For 4th of July

The United Arab Emirates congratulated the United States with its 243rd Independence Day in a spectacular way on Thursday.

An image of the US flag was projected on the Burj Khalifa, the highest skyscraper in Dubai, the tallest building and the tallest man-made structure in the world.

Towering at 828 meters, Dubai’s most prominent landmark cost some $1.5 billion to construct, according to reports.

​This is not the first time the skyscraper has borne the colors of other nations. The Indian flag was projected on the structure during PM Narendra Modi’s visit in 2017. Following the 2017 Manchester terror attack, a UK flag was projected in a show of solidarity with the victims of the attack. The image projectors have also been used for commercial purposes.