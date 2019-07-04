The tremors after the earthquake that hit near the Death Valley were felt across the Coachella Valley.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert, California, according to the USGS. The service initially reported the quake's magnitude as 6.6, but later downgraded it.

It is reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was 270 kilometres from Los Angeles, but tremors were felt in the city as well as neighbouring counties.

The first tremors were followed by two aftershocks of 4.7 and 3.0 magnitudes in the course of five minutes.

There are no immediate reports about damages or injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issue a statement following the reports of the quake, saying that it has switched to “incident mode”, warning people against calling 911 unless there are “serious injuries.”

“All 106 fire stations are out conducting a strategic survey of their districts to determine if any damage exists,” the statement reads.

​The Los Angeles Airport said that no infrastructure was damaged, adding that the airport is currently operating normally

Internet users in Las Vegas and Los Angeles have uploaded videos online showing lamps and water in pools shaking amid the quake.

— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 4 июля 2019 г.

— Brad Borrero (@BorreroBrad) 4 июля 2019 г.

​Another video surfaced, showing billows of dust, with the caption saying that the tremors caused clouds of dust in the mountainous areas of California.