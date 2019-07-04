Trump is giving his speech as the United States is celebrating Independence Day in commemoration of the Declaration of Independence of the United States, which was signed on 4 July 1776.

Thousands of demonstrators are taking to the streets to protest Donald Trump's 'Salute to America' speech, which he is giving at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on Thursday, 4 July as part of Independence Day celebrations, which is slated to include a military-themed parade and plane flyovers.

Various activist groups have called for public action against Trump's speech. The Code Pink group, in particular, is expected to fly the notorious 'Baby Trump' blimp in protests of 'the militarisation of 4 July'.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE