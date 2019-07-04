Register
02:05 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speeks at an event at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant

    US Democratic Presidential Frontrunner Biden Raises $21.5Mln in Second Quarter of 2019

    © REUTERS / Jordan Gale
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden raised $21.5 million during the most recent quarter, his campaign said in a statement on Wednesday. The campaign said that it received 436,000 donations from 256,000 donors during the second quarter, with an average donation amount of $49.

    "Big News: Last quarter we raised more per day than any other presidential campaign - $21.5 million in just over two months, with 97% of donations coming from grassroots donors", Biden's campaign said in a statement on Twitter.

    Earlier on Wednesday, a new ABC News/Washington Post survey showed that Biden is leading the Democratic presidential race following party debates last week.

    The former White House VP has been dramatically surpassed by his competitors Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, however, when it comes to evaluating new ideas and outstanding performance, the poll showed.

    In particular, with regard to who had the "most new ideas", Biden and Elizabeth Warren came out on top, each supported by 27 percent of respondents. As for overall debate performance, 41 percent of respondents felt that Harris outshined her fellow candidates. She was followed by Warren with 26 percent, Biden with 21 percent and Sanders with 19 percent.

    Up to 45 percent of respondents, however, suggested that Biden would likely beat US President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, according to the survey.

    Related:

    Biden Faces Criticism from Crowd After ‘Gay Waiter’ Remark
    Biden, Harris Numbers Too Close to Call in US Democratic Primaries - Poll
    Will Harris' Rise and Biden's Decline in Polls Be a Sign of What's to Come?
    Tags:
    fundraising, Democrats, presidential race, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse