US Democratic Presidential Frontrunner Biden Raises $21.5Mln in Second Quarter of 2019

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden raised $21.5 million during the most recent quarter, his campaign said in a statement on Wednesday. The campaign said that it received 436,000 donations from 256,000 donors during the second quarter, with an average donation amount of $49.

"Big News: Last quarter we raised more per day than any other presidential campaign - $21.5 million in just over two months, with 97% of donations coming from grassroots donors", Biden's campaign said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, a new ABC News/Washington Post survey showed that Biden is leading the Democratic presidential race following party debates last week.

The former White House VP has been dramatically surpassed by his competitors Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, however, when it comes to evaluating new ideas and outstanding performance, the poll showed.

In particular, with regard to who had the "most new ideas", Biden and Elizabeth Warren came out on top, each supported by 27 percent of respondents. As for overall debate performance, 41 percent of respondents felt that Harris outshined her fellow candidates. She was followed by Warren with 26 percent, Biden with 21 percent and Sanders with 19 percent.

Up to 45 percent of respondents, however, suggested that Biden would likely beat US President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, according to the survey.