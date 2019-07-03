Register
23:03 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo provided by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shows Marshae Jones. Lawyers defending Jones, who was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while five-months pregnant, said Monday, July 1, 2019, the charges are completely unreasonable and unjust and should be dismissed.

    US Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Woman Who Lost Unborn Fetus

    © AP Photo/ Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    Prosecutors have dropped manslaughter charges against Marshae Jones, an Alabama woman who lost her fetus after being wounded by a gunshot, and will press no further charges against her.

    Jones, 27, had been charged with manslaughter over the death of her unborn child after she suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach in a December 2018 altercation. The state's extremely strict anti-abortion laws define the life of a child as beginning at conception, meaning that since police found Jones was shot in self-defense, prosecutors also attempted to hold her responsible for her subsequent miscarriage as well.

    However, Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington said in a Wednesday news briefing that all charges against Jones would be dropped. The news came just two days after Jones filed a motion to accomplish just that, arguing the charges were based on a "flawed and twisted rationale."

    "Using flawed and twisted rationale, the State of Alabama has charged a new theory of criminal liability that does not lawfully exist," the motion reads. "The State charges Ms. Jones with intending to cause the death of her unborn child by allegedly 'initiating a fight.' The State's theory ignores the law and ignores reason."

    The incident occurred in Pleasant Grove, a suburb of Birmingham, and Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid said at the time that "the investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby." Jones was charged with manslaughter by a grand jury in May, just days after it declined to charge the woman who shot her, 23-year-old Ebony Jemison, with manslaughter for Jones' miscarriage.

    The announcement of charges against Jones prompted nationwide outcry and brought Alabama even further into the crosshairs of abortion defense activists following the state's passage of a draconian law that banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape or incest. Punishment for any doctor who performs an abortion includes between 10 and 99 years in prison.

    The news comes amid a nationwide push back against a wave of restrictive anti-abortion laws were passed by conservative legislatures. Like Alabama's law, the so-called "heartbeat laws" essentially ban abortions by restricting their allowable time to one so narrow that the vast majority of women may not even know they're pregnant yet by the time it becomes illegal for them to terminate the pregnancy, Sputnik reported.

    Abortion is a protected right women have in the United States according to the US Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade and confirmed by subsequent rulings.

    Related:

    WATCH: Alabama Students Argue ‘What Do You Do With’ Black People, Jews
    Alabama Senate Passes Law to Ban Almost All Abortions in State
    Emily Ratajkowski Decries Alabama's 'Patriarchal' Abortion Law in NAKED Protest
    Tags:
    pregnancy, women, manslaughter, drop, charges, Alabama, abortion
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse