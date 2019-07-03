Register
23:03 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in San Diego.

    US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Sentenced to Demotion in Rank, Pay Fines

    © AP Photo / Julie Watson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 214

    Edward Gallagher, a US Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in the death of a Daesh captive in Iraq, will nonetheless be sentenced to demotion in rank and pay for posing for photos with a combat casualty.

    Gallagher's court martial has seen him sentenced on Wednesday to four months' confinement - expected to be recognized as time served - forfeiture of two-thirds of his pay for four months, and demotion by one rank, from chief petty officer to petty officer first class.

    Gallagher, 39, was acquitted on Tuesday of both the murder of a captive Daesh fighter and attempted murder of two wounded, unarmed civilians in Iraq in 2017. A surprise twist in his trial arose when a prosecution witness, one of Gallagher's teammates who was present during the event, medic Corey Scott, dramatically revealed to the courtroom that he was the one who killed the Daesh fighter and not Gallagher. Scott said he watched Gallagher plunge the knife into the Daesh fighter's neck, but that the strike didn't kill him and "He would have survived." Scott said he then took the fighter's life after Gallagher left the tent where the prisoner was situated, arguing it was a coup de grace to save him the suffering that awaited him in the custody of Iraqi soldiers.

    Sputnik reported in April that Gallagher's case revealed a widespread military culture of covering up war crimes, including not only Gallagher's personal intimidation of teammates to stop them from reporting it, but also the willful ignorance of superiors, according to the New York Times, which obtained a copy of a report on Gallagher from his home base of Naval Base Coronado, in San Diego, California.

    Following Gallagher's 2018 arrest, several congressmembers became vocal defenders of the SEAL, as did US President Donald Trump, who intervened to order him freed from pretrial detention. It was widely reported in May that Trump was weighing pardons for a number of servicemembers accused of war crimes, and that Gallagher's was among the names.

    Related:

    Prosecutor in Navy SEAL War Crimes Trial Removed by US Judge - Report
    US Court in Shock After Witness Says He Killed Teenage Daesh Fighter, Not Navy SEAL Gallagher
    Navy SEAL Found Not Guilty on All Charges Except Photos Posed With Corpse of Daesh Fighter - Report
    Tags:
    Daesh, Iraq, court martial, demotion, US Navy SEALS, Edward Gallagher
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse