US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independence Day Dangerous Holiday - Report

"The biggest reason for the fourth of July spike in injury-related ER [emergency room] visits? No surprise: fireworks", the report said. "On average, more than half of all the fireworks-related injuries Americans sustain each year occur during the first eight days of July - a total of nearly 4,900 last year".
On average, more than 45,000 people seek emergency room treatment for injuries on both 4 July and 5 July - nearly 91,000 in the two days, the report said.
By comparison, the average daily number of injury-related emergency room visits in June, July and August is about 40,700, the report noted.
Otherwise, most injuries that occur around the fourth of July are not unlike those on a typical day year-round: slipping on floors, falling out of bed, tripping down stairs and pulling a muscle while exercising or playing sports, with fireworks-related injuries the exception, the report said.
Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on 4 July 1776.
