Next Gen Marine One Copter to Make First Public Flyover at US Independence Day Parade – Report

On Monday, President Donald Trump pledged that a military parade on US Independence Day, July 4th, will include “incredible flyovers” by “the best fighter jets in the world” and display “the brand new Abrams tanks”.

The Fourth of July Independence Day celebration will specifically see a military parade in which the US military’s new VH-92 Marine One helicopter is due to make its first public appearance, ABC News reports.

The flyover may also see a B-2 stealth bomber, F-22 fighter jets, two Marine MV-22 Ospreys, two Navy F/A-18E’s, and two Navy F-35C joint strike fighters.

As far as the VH-92 is concerned, it is still in the process of testing and is “not expected to fly US President Donald Trump until at least late next year”, according to the military news website Defence One.

Next generation Marine One, the Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin VH-92, on the South Lawn today after a test landing for Pres Trump to get a look. Six of the new presidential helicopters were ordered in 2014, another 17 will follow in 2020. Average cost $205-million per.

The news outlet cited the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) as saying last year that the Marine One helicopters were so powerful that they could tear up the White House lawn.

GAO added that the development and the purchase by the US military of 23 such helicopters would cost US taxpayers at least $4.95 billion.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted on Tuesday that during the “Salute to America” festivities on 4 July, audience will witness “the strongest and most advanced military anywhere in the World, incredible flyovers and biggest ever fireworks!”

Some tanks and other Army vehicles sit on a DC train track in advance of Pres Trump's "Salute to America" event at the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July. But won't be paraded to spare damage to DC street pavement.

Earlier, he told reporters at the White House that during the military parade, “we’re going to have some tanks stationed outside”.

“You’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks. So we have to put them in certain areas, but we have […] the brand new Abrams tanks”, Trump added.

The Guardian quoted an unnamed US official as saying that at least two M1A1 Abrams tanks and two Bradley Fighting Vehicles will be on display as part of the “Salute to America” event.