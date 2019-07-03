Register
06:20 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The four activists inside the Venezuelan embassy in Washington look outside the window from a second floor on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Clockwise from left: Kevin Zeese, Margaret Flowers, Adrienne Pine, and David Paul.

    Hearing on US Defenders of Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC to Be Held Next Week – Activist

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (541)
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The next court status hearing on the case of four US activists, who were arrested during a police seizure of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington in May, will take place on July 9, while the trial is likely to be held in the fall, co-director of the Popular Resistance activist group Kevin Zeese said.

    “9 July will be the next hearing. That's the status conference. It's the US district court in Washington, DC before the chief judge … She is holding a status conference to discuss where we are in the case, what kind of progress has been made on discovery”, Zeese said Tuesday.

    The activist noted that from his point of view the trial was likely to take place in the fall.

    “That's a process. I expect this trial will probably not happen until the fall. It'll be a process until then”, Zeese stressed.

    He pointed out the importance of a possible activists’ victory in this trial.

    "We think the most important thing we can do right now is to win this trial, have a jury say – ‘not guilty,’ and that would be an indictment of US imperialism and the US coup in Venezuela. An argument the jury says - uphold international law, don't violate it […] That trial is the most important thing we can do to push this agenda forward going to Venezuela", Zeese added.

    In May, US authorities broke into the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington to arrest four activists, who had been residing in the building for more than a month – as guests of the Venezuelan government – in an effort to prevent self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido’s people from seizing it. The activists argued that they had a legal right to stay in the facility because the embassy belonged to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s legitimate UN-recognized government.

    On 17 May, a US judge ordered the release of the four activists – Zeese, Margaret Flowers, Adrienne Pine and David Paul - on the condition that they do not come within 100 feet of Venezuela’s diplomatic facilities. The activists are also required to report to the court on a weekly basis and cannot travel abroad without permission.

    Venezuela has been suffering from severe political crisis since late January when US-backed opposition leader Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Maduro from power.

    Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela’s natural resources.

    The United States and 54 other countries have recognized Guaido as president of Venezuela. Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries have said they recognize constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (541)

    Related:

    US Sanctions Venezuela's Ex-Minister, Deputy Minister for Electric Power - Treasury Dept
    President Nicolas Maduro Ready to Cooperate With China's Huawei on 5G Rollout in Venezuela
    Trump Touts Five Alternative Strategies for Venezuela
    Tags:
    court, activists, Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse