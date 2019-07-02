Mike Pence Summoned to White House After New Hampshire Trip Cancelled Over ‘Emergency’ - Reports

US Vice President Mike Pence had to arrive earlier in the day in New Hampshire to address the state's opioid crisis and illegal drug flow.

Mike Pence's New Hampshire meetings have been cancelled as he has been summoned to the White House due to an emergency, NBC reported.

The plane of the US vice president had been scheduled to land in Manchester, New Hampshire at around 11:25 am (15:40 GMT). However, the plane was allegedly turned around due to an unknown emergency. No further information was immediately available.

"Just told it is not an 'emergency' (1st word used) that the VP is sent back to DC. Now being told it is a 'diversion'. No explanation yet of what that means", an NBC journalist tweeted.

Michael Pence is the 48th and current Vice President of the United States. He served as the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017 and as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.