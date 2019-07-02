Register
2 July 2019
    INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 27: Singer Madonna performs during her 'Rebel Heart' tour at the Forum on October 27, 2015 in Inglewood, California.

    Parkland Shooting Survivor Rips Madonna's New Video on Gun Violence as 'Triggering'

    © AFP 2019 / KEVIN WINTER//Getty Images
    Queen of pop music Madonna has come under fire for her new music video, which contains graphic scenes of a nightclub shooting in what was intended to be yet another call for gun control.

    Emma González, who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when 17 people were killed by a former student in February 2018, has slammed Madonna and her new "God Control" music video against gun violence.

    In a series of tweets, the young woman has pointed out that graphic shots of party-goers being gunned down at a nightclub are eerily reminiscent of the 2016 shooting in the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando that left 49 people dead - and that the eight-minute video is "triggering" for actual survivors of gun violence.

    Even though Madonna's video did contain a viewer discretion warning, González, who has emerged as one of the most prominent gun control advocates since the Parkland shooting, has asked anyone who shares pictures or short clips from the video to tag it as "Triggering for f*cks [sic] sake".

    González was not the only mass shooting survivor to have been disturbed by the explicity violent and bloody scenes in the video: Patience Carter, who survived the Pulse club massacre, told TMZ that it was "really hard to watch".

    "For someone like me, who actually saw these images, who actually lived these images, to see them again dramatised the views (and) dramatised for YouTube, I feel like it was really insensitive", she said.

    In the video, the pop icon makes an unequivocal call for gun control, both in the song's lyrics and in a written statement that emerges at the end of the clip, reading, "Every year over 36,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence and approximately 100,000 more are shot and injured. No one is safe. Gun control. Now". 

    On 12 June 2016, 49 people were killed and 58 others were wounded as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, opened fire inside the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

    Shortly after the shooting began, Mateen called 911 and pledged allegiance to Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, while describing himself as "Islamic Soldier". After a three-hour standoff, he was shot dead by police officers. 

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

