Abrams Tanks Arrive in US Capital for July 4 Ceremony - Reports

At least two M1A1 Abrams tanks from the US Army have arrived in Washington, DC, ahead of US President Donald Trump's Fourth of July Celebration on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the two battle tanks, along with four other US military vehicles, were spotted on the southeast edge of the nation's capital.

The M1A1 tanks and other military hardware are said to be guarded by military police and arrived Monday via freight train from Georgia's Fort Stewart. President Trump informed reporters Monday that the the tank and other other military equipment will be placed outside the Fourth of July event, but did not elaborate on their exact positioning or intended use.

