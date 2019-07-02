Trump: China Trade Deal Should Be 'Somewhat Tilted to US Advantage'

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that a trade deal between Washington and Beijing is already in the works and that negotiations are underway via phone.

According to Reuters, Trump went on to tell reporters at a White House event that even though there are some issues that need addressing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, he expects the ongoing talks to be somewhat tilted to the US' advantage.

On June 27, Trump and Xi met amid the Osaka G20 summit and agreed to resume trade talks, which had been paused since a breakdown in May.

“We’re going to work with China where we left off,” Trump announced Saturday. The US president also vowed, for the "time being," to hold off on his plan to impose tariffs on some $300 worth of billion Chinese imports.

In relation to Huawei, Trump refused to budge on removing the Chinese telecommunications company from the US' blacklist, which identifies the telecom giant as a threat to national security.

According to the US president, Washington has no intention of addressing Huawei's current designation until trade talks with Beijing conclude.

When asked about Iran during the same Monday event, Trump did not have a direct message for Tehran, but he did assert that the Iranian government is "playing with fire."

This comes on the same day that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed to put an end to Iran's ability to "enrich uranium at any level."

Iran's regime has taken new steps to advance its nuclear ambitions. Once again, the regime uses its nuclear program to extort the international community and threaten regional security. The world’s top sponsor of terrorism can never be allowed to enrich uranium at any level. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 1, 2019

"We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran. The United States and its allies will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons," read an earlier White House statement.