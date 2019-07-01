Ten People Killed As Plane Crashes Shortly After Takeoff in US State of Texas - Reports

CBS DFW TV channel reported that the plane crashed into a hangar on Sunday's morning, caught fire and was totally destroyed.
The media also added, citing Addison Public Communications Director Mary Rosenbleeth, that none of the plane's passengers survived in the crash.
#BREAKING🚨TEXAS: 10 people are dead after a private plane crashed into a hangar at an airport in Addison, Texas.#addisontx #dallas #planecrash #texas #hangar #plane #addison pic.twitter.com/FrziAdIw2U— The Culture Updates 🥇 (@UpdatesCulture) 1 июля 2019 г.
On June 30, as many as three people have been killed, with one more injured as a result of a small plane crash near Moose Pass, Alaska.
