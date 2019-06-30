Register
23:39 GMT +330 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China June 11, 2019

    No 'General Amnesty' for Huawei, Despite Partial Truce in US-China Trade War – WH Aide

    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    US
    Get short URL
    0 04

    On Saturday, Trump announced his decision to allow Huawei to buy US products at the request of American "high tech companies," adding his adminsitration will meet to discuss the plan in greater detail.

    White House economic aide Larry Kudlow has shattered expectations of a speedy resolution of the US-China trade dispute that culminated in Huawei and its affiliates being added to a blacklist a month ago, noting that President Trump’s recent decision to slightly ease the restriction by allowing in part to sell components to the Chinese telecom company  is “not a general amnesty.”

    "Huawei will remain on the so-called Entity’s List, where there are serious export controls and in any national security instances or suggestions there won’t be any licenses, but having said that, I think that all that’s going to happen is the commerce department will grant some temporary additional licenses where there’s a general availability," he said.

    The aide pointed out that the chronic nature of the trade spat between the two top economies means the US administration will by no means leap in a rush at any concrete deal but will continue negotiations “for quite some time,” Kudlow rounded off.

    President Trump announced Saturday that US suppliers will be permitted to sell components and spare parts to Chinese telecom giant Huawei following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 gathering in the Japanese city of Osaka.

    “U.S. companies can sell their equipment to Huawei,” Trump said at a news conference. “We’re talking about equipment where there’s no great national security problem with it.”

    Trump went on to declare that ties with China were “right back on track” after he spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a bid to talk through the de-escalation of the ongoing trade war, remarking that fresh tariffs had been put on hold for the time being.

    The crackdwn on Huawei came amid the long-standing, year-long dispute between the US and China on a number of trade issues, with the US having previously stated there is no fair play when it comes to the level of tariffs imposed on American goods when they are exported to China.

    The US expressed concerns that Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment manufacturer, is assisting Beijing in its effort to steal commercial secrets and harvest personal data – allegations that both Huawei and Chinese authorities have repeatedly rejected. The Trump administration has blocked government contractors from using Huawei gear and likewise prohibited the Chinese firm from buying US-made equipment, including chips.

    Related:

    US Will Not Ban Huawei Equipment if It is Not a Threat to National Security – Trump
    Trump Says Agreed to Not to Increase Tariffs on China, Allow Huawei to Buy Product from US Companies
    Huawei CEO Seeks to Set Up New Research Centre in US Neighbour
    Tags:
    trade row, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse