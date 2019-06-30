Small Aircraft Crashes Into Hangar at Addison Airport (Video, Photo)

According to local outlet NTSB, several people were in the aircraft that was destroyed by fire.

A small aircraft crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport, Texas, immediately after it took off, NTSB reported Sunday. According to the Addison fire department's public information officer, the incident occurred at 9:11 a.m. local time and the plane involved was a Beechcraft BE-58 Air King.

The outlet further notes that there were no people in the hangar at the times of the incident, while the fate of those inside the jet is still unknown.

Video from Ian Robinson shows moments after a plane crashed into a hangar at the Addison Airport. Multiple fire units on scene @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/soGlnGLk26 — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) 30 июня 2019 г.

Multiple witnesses tell @FOX4 a plane crashed into a hangar at the Addison airport this morning. Fire Dept is on scene, we are waiting for more info from FAA & fire officials pic.twitter.com/kcHHehtbx6 — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) 30 июня 2019 г.

Literally a minute after a small plane crashed into this hangar 🙁😲 #addisonAirport pic.twitter.com/aHy5xTnwVz — will ○|||||||○ (@w1lltx) 30 июня 2019 г.

The airport was closed for some 45 minutes following the crash.