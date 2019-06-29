US Rapper Slim 400 Shot Ten Times in Los Angeles - Reports

The incident comes just several months after another rapper, Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead near a clothing shop in Los Angeles.

US rapper Slim 400 has been rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after being shot ten times, TMZ reported on Saturday. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 8.30 local time.

According to hip hop podcaster Adam Grandmaison, known as Adam22, Slim 400 has been shot in the face and back.

Though there are no further details on the incident, eyewitnesses reportedly saw a black car fleeing the scene. At the time of reporting, the rapper is alive but in a serious condition.