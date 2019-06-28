Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Home in North Carolina (Photo)

The incident killed the pilot and one of the residents of the house in Hope Mills. One more occupant sustained injuries and has been hospitalised.

A small civilian plane crashed into a single-family home in Hope Mills killing two people and injuring one more, NBC News reported on Thursday citing authorities.

According to the State Highway Patrol, the single-engine civilian aircraft went down shortly before midnight.

2 North Carolina men die in plane crash near Asheville, state troopers say https://t.co/Jc0eYIihbC pic.twitter.com/X6XP8LoCrS — Charlotte NC (@MetroCharlotte) 27 июня 2019 г.

Police are investigating the incident, the cause of the crash remains unknown. ​

A light plane crashed on a house in the us state of North Carolina. The crash killed the pilot of the plane and one of the residents of the house. Another person was hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/bcfGRap7ax — Дмитрий Хазов (@Dmitriy_Hazov) 28 июня 2019 г.

The ​Identities of the victims have not yet been made available.