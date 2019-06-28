Small Plane Crashes Into Residential Home in North Carolina (Photo)

A small civilian plane crashed into a single-family home in Hope Mills killing two people and injuring one more, NBC News reported on Thursday citing authorities.
According to the State Highway Patrol, the single-engine civilian aircraft went down shortly before midnight.
2 North Carolina men die in plane crash near Asheville, state troopers say https://t.co/Jc0eYIihbC pic.twitter.com/X6XP8LoCrS— Charlotte NC (@MetroCharlotte) 27 июня 2019 г.
Police are investigating the incident, the cause of the crash remains unknown.
A light plane crashed on a house in the us state of North Carolina. The crash killed the pilot of the plane and one of the residents of the house. Another person was hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/bcfGRap7ax— Дмитрий Хазов (@Dmitriy_Hazov) 28 июня 2019 г.
The Identities of the victims have not yet been made available.
