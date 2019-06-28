Register
10:37 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alphabet employees, community organizers and human rights activists gather for a rally after an annual shareholder meeting outside of the Google Cloud computing unit's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., June 19, 2019

    Leaked Memo: ‘Apolitical’ Google Encourages Staffers to Protest Against Tough Migration Policies

    © REUTERS / Paresh Dave
    US
    Get short URL
    303

    The purported internal memo lists pro-immigration chants among examples of what to shout at protests. Last year, when Google employees were reported to have discussed tweaking search functions to help protest against Trump’s travel ban, the company said it did not favour any political agenda.

    Project Veritas, a conservative transparency group, has obtained what it calls an internal document circulated among Google employees, titled ‘Beginner’s Guide to Protesting’.

    As it appears from the title, the company, which claims it is devoid of political bias, wants its staffers to know what to do when they come out in the street for a protest.

    The purpose of the document is “to assemble best practices and ensure that everyone feels comfortable and pumped about Resist@Google.com marches/protests”.

    No further details are given about the mysterious ‘Resist@Google.com’, which could be an internal group coordinating protesters or merely a service providing information about upcoming events.

    The memo instructs would-be demonstrators to bring appropriate attire and to appear involved in the event because “media might be present”.

    The ‘Do’s and Dont’s’ part argues that it is not necessary for protesters to stop at crossroads, since “the point is to disrupt, and a crosswalk can split up the group when it’s large”.

    It also floats some ideas for signs to carry during a protest, including “#NoMuslimBan #NoWall”, “Immigrants Welcome”, “Make America Welcoming Again”, “Never Again”, “No Ban No Wall”, and “Muslims cure cancer”.

    Interestingly, Google also mentioned the motto “Don’t Be Evil” as an example of an appropriate slogan for a protest sign. This is the company’s catchphrase that previously was the preface to its code of conduct but today only remains in the document’s final line.

    A section of the leaked memo titled “Example chants” includes some politically-charged slogans such as “No Hate, No Fear, Immigrants are welcome here” and “From Palestine to Mexico, All the walls have got to go”.

    While Google has yet to comment on the authenticity of this leak, Project Veritas has recently published a number of incriminating leaks related to the top tech firm.

    According to one internal document, Google employees have compared several popular conservative speakers to ‘Nazis’ and discussed manipulating the autocomplete search feature to stop it from advising users to type their names in the search box.

    Furthermore, an undercover video of a Google executive showed her speaking about “preventing the next Trump situation”. She later stated, however, that she was talking about countering “online foreign interference” rather than Trump’s chances of re-election.

    She wrote: “Google has repeatedly been clear that it works to be a trustworthy source of information, without regard to political viewpoint. In fact, Google has no notion of political ideology in its rankings.”

    Project Veritas, meanwhile, said it received a ban on several platforms following the exposés, including video-sharing site Vimeo and Reddit.

    Last year, the Wall Street Journal obtained Google’s internal e-mails in which employees allegedly considered tweaking the search algorithm in favour of pro-immigration information when users would search terms related to Donald Trump’s 2017 travel ban.

    In response to the flurry of questions that followed, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that “we do not bias our products to favour any political agenda”, while the company did not deny the report but assured that the idea had never been implemented.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse