‘Pass the Torch’: Democratic Candidate Swalwell Blasts Biden’s Age 

Eric Swalwell, one of the youngest Democratic presidential hopefuls for the 2020 election, blasted Joe Biden's age during Thursday's debate, calling on the former vice president to “pass the torch” to a new generation.

The 38-year-old Democratic congressman from California was responding to a question on jobs in the 21st century, when he took the first shot at the primary front-runner.

“I was six years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said ‘it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.’ That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden,” Swalwell said. “Joe Biden was right 32 years ago, and he’s still right today.”

Swalwell listed a number of issues that have needed change since then, including gun violence, climate and student loan debt, and said, “if we’re going to solve” the issues, “pass the torch.”

Biden, who is 76, let Swalwell finish but fought back with a smirk, noting: “I’m still holding onto that torch. I want to make that clear to you.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders defended Biden, saying he's also part of that generation. Biden, however, is not the only elder in the pack of Democratic hopefuls. Sanders, 77, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 69, are also participating in the race to become the Democratic Party candidate to run against Trump in 2020.