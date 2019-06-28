Register
03:02 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.

    Patients Accuse Google and University of Chicago Hospital of Violating their Privacy

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A potential class-action lawsuit, filed in federal court in Illinois, is alleging that Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center violated hospital patients’ privacy in a 2017 data-sharing agreement.

    According to the suit filed on Wednesday night on behalf of patients whose data was included in the partnership and filed in US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the agreement to study the application of machine learning to health care violated privacy laws governing the sharing of medical information.

    “While tech giants have dominated the news over the last few years for repeatedly violating consumers’ privacy, Google managed to fly under the radar as it pulled off what is likely the greatest heist of consumer medical records in history,” the lawsuit alleges.

    The original collaboration was aiming to study how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to improve health care by enabling doctors to make better predictions and decisions about their patients. Google says that its AI can lower health care costs and ultimately save lives.

    The lawsuit claims the hospital didn’t properly anonymize the patient data shared with Google as required by the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The filing alleges that dates included in the health records could easily be used by Google, in combination with its vast stores of user data, to identify the patients, noting that Google “has in its possession detailed geolocation information that it can use to pinpoint and match exactly when certain people entered and exited the University’s hospital.”

    Ashley Heher, a spokeswoman for the University of Chicago Medical Center, said the center has complied with all privacy and health laws, cited by the Hill.

    “The Medical Center entered into a research partnership with Google as part of the Medical Center’s continuing efforts to improve the lives of its patients,” she added. “That research partnership was appropriate and legal and the claims asserted in this case are baseless and a disservice to the Medical Center’s fundamental mission of improving the lives of its patients.  The University and the Medical Center will vigorously defend this action in court.”

    "We believe our healthcare research could help save lives in the future, which is why we take privacy seriously and follow all relevant rules and regulations in our handling of health data," Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in an emailed statement. "In particular, we take compliance with HIPAA seriously, including in the receipt and use of the limited data set provided by the University of Chicago.”

    Related:

    House Democrats Fail to Press Google CEO, Get ‘Evasive’ Answers on Privacy, Bias
    Privacy Advocate Explains Why Google Location Data 'Very Difficult to Opt Out'
    Trump ‘Bullying’ Google on China Engine Less Effective Than New Privacy Software
    Google Spying on Credit Card Spending to See if Ads Work Raises Privacy Concerns
    Tags:
    privacy, hospital, Google, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok