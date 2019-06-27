'Real Professionals': Trump Riles Up Twitter as He Trolls MSNBC Over Debate Glitch

Using this opportunity to deliver a social media barb against NBC, Trump employed a video made by his “favourite meme creator” to get his point across.

US President Donald Trump has delivered a creative jab against NBC News after the recent Democratic debates in Miami moderated by them experienced technical issues.

The mishap occurred when the debates entered their second hour and, after handing the telecast to their colleagues, the moderators of the first hour were, for some reason, left with the mics still on.

Capitalising on this opportunity, the US president tweeted a doctored video of this blunder, made by Carpe Donktum, whom Fox described as Trump's "favourite meme creator on the Internet".

​A few hours prior to that, Trump also wrote that NBC News and MSNBC "should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate".

"Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!", the president tweeted.

.@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 июня 2019 г.

​Trump's move left quite a few social media users either amused or openly gloating the incident at the debates.

LOL!

They’ve had 2 1/2 years to plan for this and it was an EPIC FAILURE! 😂 — CC (@ChatByCC) 27 июня 2019 г.

They’re going to lose their minds! 😆 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) 27 июня 2019 г.

Dear Democrats

Your going to need these pic.twitter.com/ekfaKJqC9O — AppSame (@AppSame) 27 июня 2019 г.

​Some, however, opted to lash out against Trump's barb instead.

I realize having the child like mind, that you have, Donny, that you're trying to trigger & stick your tongue out at all your perceived "haters & losers" while entertaining a fickle mod who have a similar, mentally retarded, uneducated mindset.



1/2 — Diva (@sammypolsen12) 27 июня 2019 г.