Acting DHS Chief Announces ICE Director Mark Morgan to Lead Customs and Border Protection

"Mr. Mark Morgan, who is serving as the Acting Director of ICE, will take the helm of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner following John P. Sanders' decision to resign the position this week", the release said.
Earlier this week, acting Customs and Border Protection chief John Sanders announced that he would step down from his post effective 5 July, without providing a reason for his resignation.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)