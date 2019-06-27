Cardi B’s X-Rated Steamy New Vid Shows the Rapper Strip Naked, Opens With Lesbian Kiss

A day before her new steamy video dropped, Cardi B pleaded not guilty to allegedly ordering an attack on two bartender sisters at a New York strip club in August 2018.

The 26-year-old chart-topping rapper Cardi B has dropped a bombshell of a video to her new single, Press. The steamy, X-rated visuals have it all and more, opening with a sizzling lesbian kiss scene, and swiftly gathering steam to multiple scenes of death, sex, and violence.

The vid has Cardi B with a gun in hand, shooting at someone, and then being questioned by police.

Then the visuals quickly zoom in at a courtroom, where the woman is seen seemingly pleading her case, as a crowd of people size her up accusingly with morose stares and point their fingers at her, while she raps.

The next instant people start running from the courtroom, with the dead bodies of all those who looked down on her now spread across the floor.

PRESS MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW !!! Tell me what ya think !!!! https://t.co/LnrXZ3DaTK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 26, 2019

The new eye-boggling Press video has Cardi B bare it all, and strip down completely to do dance numbers with a host of also naked, blood-splattered booty-shakin’ back dancers.

It wraps up with the rapper thrown behind bars, where she murders an inmate by dunking their head in a toilet and drowning them.

Fans rushed to leave comments under the shocker of a video, with one fan, phalANGEs writing: “Sis came to play with YouTube Nudity rules”.

Some applauded the video for its gripping content, as Widjy Estinvil wrote: “Is it me or I thought I was watching a movie for a second.”

Another Youtube user, James Tyler commented: “Where do I find the X-Rated Uncut version?

Oh... I just watched it.”

As Cardi B posted the link to her video on Twitter, Twitterati were just as vocal in their response:

I hope some people are taking notes cuz that #PRESSMUSICVIDEO FUCKING SNAPPED!!!!!!!! 💣💣 I wasn't expecting so much heat @iamcardib 💛 pic.twitter.com/mmU6SMbLvg — gates_avu077 (@gates_avu077) June 26, 2019

keep that music video producer she/he nailed money and press — ely💖 (@elypscl1) June 26, 2019

Cardi B invented the Court, invented the arrest, invented the haters, bitch, she invented the press. #PressMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/ze6CHwhrXP — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyOfficialy) June 26, 2019

I didn't 👀 that coming. Had to pick my jaw up off the floor. — Emmanuel Parks (@RanEmmanuel) June 26, 2019

This video is most definitely TRULY ICONIC 💯❤️🔥💥🙏🙌 — ashlee quick (@ashlee_quick) June 26, 2019

Just a day before releasing the bombshell video, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was in a courtroom for real, as she pleaded not guilty for her alleged role in ordering an attack on two bartender sisters at a New York strip club in August 2018.

Cardi, mother to an 11-month-old daughter with rapper husband Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) rejected a plea deal and is facing a 12-count indictment.

The Grammy-award winning rapper was seen at Queens County Supreme Court on Tuesday, where, according to Reuters, she declared: “Not guilty, sir, your honour."

The next hearing in her case is scheduled for 27 June in Queens Criminal Court, New York.