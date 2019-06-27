‘BORING!’: Trump Slams Democratic Debate in One-Word Tweet

President Trump sent his first tweet half an hour into the Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday, marking his disapproval of the proceedings.

“BORING!” Trump tweeted at 9:35 p.m. – a little more than half an hour after the debates he wanted to watch began, despite having predicted that they would be boring.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 июня 2019 г.

The Democratic debate, which took place in Miami, featured several Democratic party candidates, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke, and involved exchanges on immigration, wealth inequality and other topics.

One of the first to present her political objectives was Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who promised to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, echoing one of President Trump’s original campaign promises, proposing a “Made in America” industrial policy centring around the market for green energy.

Another 2020 presidential candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar, touted her own college plan. She proposed making community college free and major changes to the education grants system, suggesting that there should be a way to make it easier for students to pay off their student loans.

She also slammed Donald Trump with criticism for withdrawing the United States from the Obama-era nuclear agreement between Iran and other world powers, saying that the move has led to escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Klobuchar added she would renegotiate the 2015 deal if she were elected president, describing the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as a good but “imperfect” agreement.

On another hot topic, former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro stated that his government healthcare plan would cover abortion.

During one of the most unexpected segments of the debate, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke deflected a question about his support for a 70 percent tax rate, at first speaking about how the American economy “has got to work for everyone” before suddenly switching to talk about the topic in Spanish.

Cory Booker's face while Beto O'Rourke speaks in Spanish LMAO pic.twitter.com/9aaPALihfC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) 27 июня 2019 г.

President Trump's tax-cut law slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent in December 2017, to ease the tax burden on corporations as well as small businesses and families at all income levels and boost the US industry and GDP growth.

The first hour also didn’t go without a scandal, as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s sister accused NBC, the hosts of the first Democrat debate, of favouring Warren in terms of time given to candidates to speak.

It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They're giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren't giving any time to Tulsi at all. -V (Tulsi's sister) — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) 27 июня 2019 г.

Gabbard’s sister was not inaccurate, according to a time tracker from the Washington Post, as it showed that Warren was getting twice as much speaking time as Gabbard, who is also a presidential candidate: Warren spoke for more than eight minutes, while Gabbard had spoken for less than four minutes.

Trump also blasted NBC as “truly unprofessional” because of the technical difficulties after the 10 candidates on the stage in Miami were unable to hear questions from second-half moderators Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow because the microphones of the previous moderators were still cutting in.